Market Analysts see Canaan Inc. [CAN] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.52%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 19, 2022.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on May 19, 2022.

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. on May 19, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. on the same day, Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, CAN stock dropped by -66.73%. The one-year Canaan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.27.

The market cap for the stock reached $565.94 million, with 173.48 million shares outstanding and 166.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, CAN stock reached a trading volume of 5649051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11.

CAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Canaan Inc. [CAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canaan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.69 and a Gross Margin at +56.98. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.52.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 4,246,805 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,830,523 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,738,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,815,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,514,966 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,808,421 shares during the same period.