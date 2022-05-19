International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently -1.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] price plunged by -1.73 percent to reach at -$0.85. The company report on May 18, 2022 that International Paper Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ – 3BL Media has named International Paper (NYSE: IP) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

A sum of 3591707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. International Paper Company shares reached a high of $49.055 and dropped to a low of $48.16 until finishing in the latest session at $48.33.

The one-year IP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.5. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $52.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $160 to $155. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.44, while it was recorded at 48.15 for the last single week of trading, and 49.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,490 million, or 88.10% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,116,998, which is approximately -2.163% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,263,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.37 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 7.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 28,759,069 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 26,962,139 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 259,247,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,969,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,907 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 5,373,265 shares during the same period.