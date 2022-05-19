HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Stock trading around $30.57 per share: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] loss -2.67% or -0.84 points to close at $30.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3352210 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Amperon Raises $7 Million Series A Led by HSBC Asset Management.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Company poised for global growth in its mission to bring AI to grids and electricity markets.

Amperon Holdings, Inc., the leader in AI-powered grid forecasts, today announced $7 million in Series A funding led by HSBC Asset Management (NYSE: HSBC), out of its new Climate Tech Venture Capital Fund. Proven to have the most accurate demand forecasts in the industry, Amperon is a critical tool for electricity market participants to address the growing issues of grid reliability and sustainability. The Series A brings Amperon’s total funding to $10 million.

It opened the trading session at $30.74, the shares rose to $31.035 and dropped to $30.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSBC points out that the company has recorded 3.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, HSBC reached to a volume of 3352210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 315.78.

Trading performance analysis for HSBC stock

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.70, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 30.88 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,630 million, or 1.20% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,833,179, which is approximately 3.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 3,738,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.44 million in HSBC stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $114.67 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 14.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 9,940,782 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,424,054 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 35,513,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,878,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,274,563 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,583 shares during the same period.