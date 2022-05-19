General Mills Inc. [GIS] is 0.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price plunged by -7.32 percent to reach at -$5.34. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Gushers Drops One-Of-A-Kind Designer Sneaker Available Exclusively in the Metaverse.

Fans can snag their own pair of the hand-designed sneaker inspired by the colorful creativity of Gushers.

Gushers is bringing fans a new way to show off their love of their favorite snack with a limited-edition, hand designed sneaker inspired by the color and creativity of Gushers—available exclusively through the metaverse.

A sum of 5626536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. General Mills Inc. shares reached a high of $72.65 and dropped to a low of $67.14 until finishing in the latest session at $67.57.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.31. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $67.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.86, while it was recorded at 71.85 for the last single week of trading, and 64.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.32%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,322 million, or 76.50% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,858,055, which is approximately 0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,512,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.57 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 2.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 25,743,723 shares. Additionally, 659 investors decreased positions by around 22,460,985 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 408,829,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,034,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,773 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,095,252 shares during the same period.