For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $92.80 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 7, 2022.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $18.9 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,648 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 303 dd’s DISCOUNTS® stores in 21 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Ross Stores Inc. stock is now -18.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROST Stock saw the intraday high of $98.41 and lowest of $92.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.14, which means current price is +9.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 6973083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $116.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price from $130 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $120, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 40.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.33 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.74, while it was recorded at 91.77 for the last single week of trading, and 105.83 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 35.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $28,377 million, or 91.20% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,663,190, which is approximately -5.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,971,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.56 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 27,496,388 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 30,679,170 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 246,757,393 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,932,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,218,104 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,618,639 shares during the same period.