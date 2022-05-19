For Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU], Analyst sees a drop to $27. What next?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] jumped around 0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $32.08 at the close of the session, up 2.49%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Futu to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 6, 2022.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on June 6, 2022.

Futu’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Futu Holdings Limited stock is now -25.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUTU Stock saw the intraday high of $34.97 and lowest of $31.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.44, which means current price is +51.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.24M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 5663472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $68.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.33.

How has FUTU stock performed recently?

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.81, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading, and 56.92 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Insider trade positions for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $998 million, or 44.90% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately -22.451% of the company’s market cap and around 8.75% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,960,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.66 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $80.95 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 9.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 7,057,826 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,132,315 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 12,693,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,883,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,566 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,987,765 shares during the same period.