For Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] price plunged by -3.23 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on May 6, 2022 that Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.38 per Share.

Company Highlights:.

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles .

A sum of 4237724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $17.225 and dropped to a low of $16.72 until finishing in the latest session at $16.80.

The one-year ABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.65. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 18.01 for the last 200 days.

ABR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,144 million, or 40.60% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,882,642, which is approximately 1.688% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,436,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.81 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.16 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 6.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 10,661,455 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,946,431 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 49,263,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,871,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,045,670 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,389 shares during the same period.