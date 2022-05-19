For American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], Analyst sees a rise to $113. What next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $101.54 during the day while it closed the day at $99.88. The company report on May 5, 2022 that AEP NAMES SHANE LIES TO LEAD COOK NUCLEAR PLANT.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Shane Lies has been named senior vice president and chief nuclear officer of American Electric Power’s (Nasdaq: AEP) Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant (Cook) in Bridgman, Michigan, effective July 1, 2022. Lies is currently site vice president at Cook, a dual-unit nuclear site with a total generating capacity of 2,278 megawatts. Lies is replacing Joel Gebbie, who is retiring after 36 years with AEP. Kelly Ferneau, Cook plant manager, will be promoted to site vice president to replace Lies.

“Shane brings a deep understanding of the industry, nuclear operations and an appreciation for the culture needed to support nuclear excellence. Since joining Cook 26 years ago, Shane has developed deep knowledge of Cook Plant operations and built strong relationships with Cook employees, industry stakeholders and the surrounding communities,” said Lisa Barton, AEP executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Shane has demonstrated his passion for operational excellence, reliability and ensuring that safety remains the top priority. As he transitions into his new role, I know his team will ensure that Cook continues to deliver clean, reliable energy to customers in Michigan and Indiana.

American Electric Power Company Inc. stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEP stock has inclined by 16.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.98% and gained 12.26% year-on date.

The market cap for AEP stock reached $50.70 billion, with 506.05 million shares outstanding and 503.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3573750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $107.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.24, while it was recorded at 99.58 for the last single week of trading, and 89.92 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.21%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,428 million, or 73.40% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,377,335, which is approximately 5.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,661,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.79 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 701 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,976,953 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 19,297,956 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 332,475,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,750,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,168,270 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,887,666 shares during the same period.