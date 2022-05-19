Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently -3.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $51.30 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.01, while the highest price level was $52.78. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Fastenal Company Reports 2022 First Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.92 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 3391156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $61.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $50 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on FAST stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FAST shares from 53 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.23, while it was recorded at 52.44 for the last single week of trading, and 56.58 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.25 and a Gross Margin at +43.54. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.39.

Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,093 million, or 79.10% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,565,691, which is approximately 2.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,254,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.45 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly -3.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 24,377,587 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 22,180,478 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 405,893,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 452,451,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,607 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,801,508 shares during the same period.