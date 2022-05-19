Evercore ISI slashes price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] – find out why.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] price plunged by -5.08 percent to reach at -$0.98. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Tanger Outlets Nashville Breaks Ground.

Innovative shopping destination scheduled to open fall 2023 .

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, joined Nashville city officials and dignitaries today for the groundbreaking of its newest center, Tanger Outlets Nashville. The six-building, 290,000-square-foot open-air outlet shopping center, located along I-24 at the Century Farms development, is slated to open in fall 2023 on a 32-acre parcel. Tanger Outlets Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping destination that reflects the vibrancy of the area, while serving as a gathering place for locals and visitors to the greater Nashville community.

A sum of 3329099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares reached a high of $19.20 and dropped to a low of $18.31 until finishing in the latest session at $18.33.

The one-year SKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.66. The average equity rating for SKT stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12.50, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.63.

SKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56.

SKT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,641 million, or 83.30% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,266,151, which is approximately -2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,881,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.98 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $120.73 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 12.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 6,066,832 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 8,246,652 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 70,650,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,964,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,496,447 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,912,131 shares during the same period.