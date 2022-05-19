Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell -66.35% so far this year. What now?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] closed the trading session at $9.18 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.98, while the highest price level was $10.25. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Enovix Initiates Order of Next-Gen Equipment for Its Second Factory.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has begun placing equipment orders for its next-generation manufacturing lines (“Gen2”) for the company’s second location — Fab-2. Gen2 is designed to be faster and require a smaller footprint than the company’s existing manufacturing lines (“Gen1”) at the company’s first location in Fremont, Calif.

“The team has made tremendous strides over the last year to design what we believe will be the most efficient equipment for our second location, and this initial order is a significant marker of our growth,” said Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enovix. “We have incredible demand for our battery technology due to its performance and high energy density.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.35 percent and weekly performance of 22.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 4649273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

ENVX stock trade performance evaluation

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.24. With this latest performance, ENVX shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $743 million, or 47.30% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,786,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.81 million in ENVX stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $63.95 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 2.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 13,168,554 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,147,878 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 55,736,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,052,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,680,059 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,683,211 shares during the same period.