Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $83.56 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] slipped around -2.83 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $83.56 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that AspenTech Completes Emerson Transaction, Expanding High-Performance Global Industrial Software Leadership.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

New, diversified company boasts broader scale, capabilities and solutions.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) (“AspenTech” or “the Company”), a global leader in industrial software, today announced the completion of its transaction with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) (“Emerson”), including the addition of Emerson’s OSI Inc. and Geological Simulation Software (GSS) businesses to AspenTech. As part of the close of the transaction, Emerson has contributed $6.0 billion in cash to AspenTech, which will be received by AspenTech shareholders, in exchange for a 55% stake in AspenTech. In addition, Emerson and AspenTech have entered into an enhanced commercial partnership that will enable AspenTech to penetrate new and existing markets. The Company now employs more than 3,700 people located in 62 offices across 41 countries.

Emerson Electric Co. stock is now -10.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMR Stock saw the intraday high of $86.28 and lowest of $83.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.99, which means current price is +3.15% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3313960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $108.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $116, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 43.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.86, while it was recorded at 84.17 for the last single week of trading, and 95.17 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 9.97%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $40,146 million, or 76.60% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,160,568, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,087,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.33 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 866 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 35,540,542 shares. Additionally, 815 investors decreased positions by around 33,771,934 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 395,397,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,709,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,080,898 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,565,605 shares during the same period.