Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell -32.64% so far this year. What now?

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] closed the trading session at $33.77 on 05/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.44, while the highest price level was $35.14. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Doximity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Q4 total revenues of $93.7 million, up 40% year-over-yearQ4 net income margin of 39% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%.

Fiscal Year 2022 total revenues of $343.5 million, up 66% year-over-yearFiscal year 2022 net income margin of 45% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 44%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.64 percent and weekly performance of 8.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, DOCS reached to a volume of 7698085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $66.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCS stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCS shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 54.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.40.

DOCS stock trade performance evaluation

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, DOCS shares dropped by -29.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.42, while it was recorded at 31.38 for the last single week of trading, and 60.70 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.00 and a Gross Margin at +84.92. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for DOCS is now 45.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Doximity Inc. [DOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, DOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Doximity Inc. [DOCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 7.90%.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,652 million, or 71.00% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,671,287, which is approximately -15.4% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,227,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.42 million in DOCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.49 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 81.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 25,159,072 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 14,003,854 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 41,211,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,374,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,008 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,900,287 shares during the same period.