Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [DPSI] moved up 70.86: Why It’s Important

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [AMEX: DPSI] price surged by 70.86 percent to reach at $3.38. The company report on May 16, 2022 that DecisionPoint Systems Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue increased 22.7% to a record $19.7 million.

GAAP net Income and diluted EPS of $0.9 million and $0.11.

A sum of 23144758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.20K shares. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $12.98 and dropped to a low of $5.90 until finishing in the latest session at $8.15.

The one-year DPSI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.67. The average equity rating for DPSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [DPSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPSI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPSI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DPSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [DPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.67. With this latest performance, DPSI shares gained by 97.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [DPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Decisionpoint Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Decisionpoint Systems Inc. [DPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.60 and a Gross Margin at +23.21. Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.