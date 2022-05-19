Daiwa Securities lifts Zscaler Inc. [ZS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] price plunged by -9.66 percent to reach at -$13.69. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Zscaler to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Earnings Results to be Released on Thursday, May 26, After the Close of the Market.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release third quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A sum of 3753254 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.75M shares. Zscaler Inc. shares reached a high of $140.485 and dropped to a low of $125.12 until finishing in the latest session at $128.09.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.26. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $322.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $340 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $350, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ZS stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 400 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 14.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 77.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -44.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.00 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.46, while it was recorded at 140.16 for the last single week of trading, and 263.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 47.48%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,938 million, or 47.10% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,611,843, which is approximately 0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,817,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $966.63 million in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $620.62 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 40.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 8,688,857 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 9,927,899 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 44,427,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,043,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,446,066 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 773,408 shares during the same period.