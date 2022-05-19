Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $70

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $57.28. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Constellation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Earnings Release Highlights.

GAAP Net Income of $106 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $866 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4600297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Constellation Energy Corporation stands at 6.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.05%.

The market cap for CEG stock reached $18.32 billion, with 327.00 million shares outstanding and 325.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CEG reached a trading volume of 4600297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.02.

How has CEG stock performed recently?

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.55 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.53, while it was recorded at 56.25 for the last single week of trading.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at -0.37. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43.

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $13,717 million, or 72.50% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,414,517, which is approximately 36.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,495,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in CEG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.21 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 93.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

297 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 46,690,454 shares. Additionally, 792 investors decreased positions by around 80,642,836 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 103,903,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,237,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,218,060 shares, while 471 institutional investors sold positions of 40,810,960 shares during the same period.