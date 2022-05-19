Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell -20.84% so far this year. What now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] slipped around -4.88 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $70.23 at the close of the session, down -6.50%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that HFS Ranks Cognizant #1 Global Provider for Application Modernization Services.

Recognized as top provider overall across execution, innovation, customer excellence and alignment with actionable digital transformation.

Cognizant has been recognized as the global No. 1 provider of application modernization services in a recent report by the business research consultancy firm HFS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now -20.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $74.66 and lowest of $70.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.47, which means current price is +0.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4753754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $91.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $93 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 91 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.67, while it was recorded at 72.97 for the last single week of trading, and 82.06 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.48%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $36,134 million, or 94.60% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,653,375, which is approximately -1.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,692,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.17 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

459 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 31,013,875 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 31,835,607 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 418,236,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 481,086,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,328,030 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,528,899 shares during the same period.