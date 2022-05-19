Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Is Currently -6.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.92 during the day while it closed the day at $6.33. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Chindata Group to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on May 26, 2022.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 P.M. Beijing time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference call including the date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock has also gained 7.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CD stock has inclined by 16.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.31% and lost -3.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CD stock reached $4.22 billion, with 358.33 million shares outstanding and 44.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 3477832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 13,397,021 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,785,474 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 51,142,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,325,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,732,881 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 5,578,998 shares during the same period.