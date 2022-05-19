CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Revenue clocked in at $8.57 billion, up 12.40% YTD: What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] gained 1.29% on the last trading session, reaching $31.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy issues All-Source RFP targeting renewables, thermal and demand side resources and short-term capacity.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) has announced that its Indiana-based electric utility business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, is opening a new all-source request for proposals (RFP) to seek a combination of resources including renewables (wind, solar and battery storage), thermal and demand-side resources, and short-term capacity to meet the future needs of its 150,000 electric customers in southwestern Indiana.

“As we continue our electric generation resource transition, we are looking for additional resources that can contribute to our diversified portfolio to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective electric service to our customers,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Generation Development. .

CenterPoint Energy Inc. represents 629.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.34 billion with the latest information. CNP stock price has been found in the range of $30.73 to $31.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 4367287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $33.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.73 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 30.83 for the last single week of trading, and 27.69 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -0.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $17,645 million, or 93.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,506,201, which is approximately 2.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,649,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 3.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,243,315 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 49,934,577 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 475,573,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,751,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,493,804 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 12,908,717 shares during the same period.