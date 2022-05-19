Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $105

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] loss -1.13% or -0.59 points to close at $51.40 with a heavy trading volume of 5070649 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that BELOVED ACTOR, AUTHOR AND COMEDIAN JANE LYNCH APPOINTED AS NEW MAYOR OF FUNNER, CALIFORNIA.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Funner’s Very First Female Mayor, Jane Lynch, Has Officially Taken the Oath of Office.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California today formally inaugurated iconic actor, author and comedian Jane Lynch, Funner, CA’s first female mayor and third celebrity mayor, succeeding past mayors Rob Riggle and David Hasselhoff. Donning a purple power suit with her trusty falcon, Floyd, in tow, Mayor Jane was sworn in among the swaying palm trees and unwavering support of the people of Funner, California.

It opened the trading session at $53.35, the shares rose to $54.35 and dropped to $50.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CZR points out that the company has recorded -50.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 5070649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $108.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -24.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.51, while it was recorded at 51.31 for the last single week of trading, and 88.70 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $10,716 million, or 95.40% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,843,353, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,877,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $881.71 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 20,263,826 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 17,976,551 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 167,873,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,113,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,513 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,732,809 shares during the same period.