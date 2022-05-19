BofA Securities slashes price target on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] – find out why.

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] slipped around -1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.42 at the close of the session, down -7.50%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Leading Companies Choose Qualtrics to Deliver Meaningful Employee Experiences As Workplace Evolution Continues.

Chipotle, F5, Essex County Council, Carle Health, and Crowne Health Care are among companies that chose Qualtrics to create employee experiences that help attract and retain the best employees and keep them productive and engaged.

Technology helps pinpoint and fix issues that impact worker retention, engagement and productivity over time.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock is now -59.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.25 and lowest of $14.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.03, which means current price is +1.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 3544072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $36.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -45.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.56 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 15.24 for the last single week of trading, and 34.17 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -96.82 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,046 million, or 82.50% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 24,987,839, which is approximately -47.369% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,173,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.42 million in XM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.31 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 32.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 27,958,019 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 39,851,945 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 63,448,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,257,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,457,885 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,975,612 shares during the same period.