BofA Securities lifts Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] closed the trading session at $27.35 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.20, while the highest price level was $29.7938. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Overstock Reports Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Shareholders re-elect Barbara H. Messing, Robert J. Shapiro, and Joseph J. Tabacco to continue to serve on the Board of Directors.Conversion of Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock into common stock approved.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading home furnishings e-commerce retailer, today announced voting results of the shareholder proposals considered at its annual meeting of stockholders held on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Shareholders voted in favor of re-electing Barbara H. Messing, Robert J. Shapiro, and Joseph J. Tabacco to the Board of Directors, and converting the Series A-1 and Series B preferred stock into common stock. Shareholders also ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.65 percent and weekly performance of -6.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 3292188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $80.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 29.72 for the last single week of trading, and 62.47 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.03 and a Gross Margin at +21.99. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.39.

Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 46.80%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 82.60% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,134,717, which is approximately 1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,894,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.41 million in OSTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.27 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly -2.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 5,101,432 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 5,536,888 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,792,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,431,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,219 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,396,235 shares during the same period.