BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell -20.23% so far this year. What now?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.43%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for its Newest Location in Lady Lake, FL.

The brand new club opens in Lady Lake on Friday, May 13, and marks retailer’s fifth grand opening in 2022.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Lady Lake, FL. will open on Friday, May 13, 2022. The opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 229.

Over the last 12 months, BJ stock rose by 9.96%. The one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.09. The average equity rating for BJ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.24 billion, with 134.73 million shares outstanding and 133.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BJ stock reached a trading volume of 7141733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $72.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $78 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BJ shares from 60 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 14.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

BJ Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.43. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -23.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.27, while it was recorded at 61.26 for the last single week of trading, and 61.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BJ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,763 million, or 99.20% of BJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,925,023, which is approximately -11.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,351,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.57 million in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $890.44 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -3.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 13,380,888 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 12,665,120 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 111,289,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,335,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,628,827 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,553 shares during the same period.