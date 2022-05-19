Barclays lifts Mimecast Limited [MIME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ: MIME] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $79.92 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17. Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13.

Mimecast Limited stock is now 0.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MIME Stock saw the intraday high of $79.96 and lowest of $79.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.48, which means current price is +1.40% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, MIME reached a trading volume of 5627277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mimecast Limited [MIME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIME shares is $80.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIME stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Mimecast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Mimecast Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MIME stock. On August 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MIME shares from 46 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mimecast Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIME in the course of the last twelve months was 42.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MIME stock performed recently?

Mimecast Limited [MIME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, MIME shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Mimecast Limited [MIME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.61, while it was recorded at 79.84 for the last single week of trading, and 75.14 for the last 200 days.

Mimecast Limited [MIME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mimecast Limited [MIME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +75.73. Mimecast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Total Capital for MIME is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.23. Additionally, MIME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] managed to generate an average of $16,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Mimecast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited [MIME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mimecast Limited go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Mimecast Limited [MIME]

There are presently around $4,084 million, or 80.10% of MIME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,403,387, which is approximately -0.968% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,119,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.32 million in MIME stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $163.02 million in MIME stock with ownership of nearly 2.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mimecast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ:MIME] by around 13,502,017 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 14,918,351 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,694,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,115,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIME stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,839 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,222,404 shares during the same period.