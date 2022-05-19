Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] fell -78.28% so far this year. What now?

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE: AFI] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.524 during the day while it closed the day at $0.43. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Armstrong Flooring Receives Approval for Additional Financing.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to access its consensual debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing totaling $24 million in net new money. This financing will provide the Company with the necessary liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course as it pursues a swift, value-maximizing sale process.

The DIP financing consists of an asset-based revolving credit facility and a term loan facility (together, the “DIP Facilities”). The DIP Facilities are being provided by the Company’s pre-petition lenders, which include Bank of America, N.A. (“BANA”), other institutional lenders and affiliates of Pathlight Capital LP (“Pathlight”). BANA and Pathlight, respectively, will act as administrative agent and collateral agent under the DIP Facilities.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock has also loss -12.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFI stock has declined by -69.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.00% and lost -78.28% year-on date.

The market cap for AFI stock reached $11.51 million, with 22.34 million shares outstanding and 21.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, AFI reached a trading volume of 50165037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Nomura have made an estimate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on AFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Armstrong Flooring Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, AFI shares dropped by -74.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.24 for Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2750, while it was recorded at 0.3579 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2193 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.99. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.49.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. go to 47.60%.

There are presently around $3 million, or 56.60% of AFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFI stocks are: 22NW, LP with ownership of 3,196,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, holding 1,778,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in AFI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.25 million in AFI stock with ownership of nearly -3.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Armstrong Flooring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE:AFI] by around 259,650 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,040,119 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,329,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,628,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,780 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,052,535 shares during the same period.