Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE: ACRE] loss -8.51% or -1.33 points to close at $14.30 with a heavy trading volume of 6579057 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:ACRE) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for total estimated gross proceeds of approximately $104.7 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock.

The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including (i) investing in mortgage loans and other target assets and investments consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines (ii) funding commitments on existing mortgage loans and (iii) repaying indebtedness.

It opened the trading session at $14.59, the shares rose to $14.70 and dropped to $14.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACRE points out that the company has recorded -8.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 532.49K shares, ACRE reached to a volume of 6579057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRE shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $10.50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on ACRE stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ACRE shares from 15.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for ACRE stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, ACRE shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.35, while it was recorded at 14.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.13 for the last 200 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.22 and a Gross Margin at +80.93. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation go to 2.29%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [ACRE]

There are presently around $348 million, or 50.50% of ACRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,219,065, which is approximately -5.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,254,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.24 million in ACRE stocks shares; and DELPHI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $24.45 million in ACRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation [NYSE:ACRE] by around 2,485,077 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,314,088 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,463,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,262,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,357,681 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 668,582 shares during the same period.