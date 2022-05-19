Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] moved up 1.60: Why It’s Important

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] gained 1.60% or 0.12 points to close at $7.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3571694 shares. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Arcos Dorados Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 42.0% year-over-year, driven primarily by higher guest volume across all divisions.

Digital channels (Delivery, Mobile App and Self-order Kiosks) generated 38% of systemwide sales in the quarter, with record Delivery, Self-order Kiosk and Order Ahead sales.

It opened the trading session at $8.00, the shares rose to $8.11 and dropped to $7.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCO points out that the company has recorded 46.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -75.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ARCO reached to a volume of 3571694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.80 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ARCO stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ARCO shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ARCO stock

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, ARCO shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.57, while it was recorded at 7.17 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]

There are presently around $589 million, or 65.00% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,962,867, which is approximately 12.47% of the company’s market cap and around 5.88% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16,367,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.43 million in ARCO stocks shares; and MOERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $45.12 million in ARCO stock with ownership of nearly 20.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARCO] by around 11,032,162 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,053,595 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 60,723,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,808,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,373,215 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,040 shares during the same period.