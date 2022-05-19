Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] is -34.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [NASDAQ: AOSL] closed the trading session at $39.91 on 05/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.29, while the highest price level was $41.77. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Alpha and Omega Semiconductor & Dynavax Technologies to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASD: DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASD: EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 17. Thoma Bravo LP is acquiring Bottomline Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on May 13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.10 percent and weekly performance of 22.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 694.52K shares, AOSL reached to a volume of 5129870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOSL shares is $57.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AOSL stock. On March 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AOSL shares from 17 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOSL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

AOSL stock trade performance evaluation

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.24. With this latest performance, AOSL shares dropped by -15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 42.92 for the last 200 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.75 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for AOSL is now 9.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.01. Additionally, AOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] managed to generate an average of $14,754 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited go to 17.00%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $624 million, or 58.50% of AOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOSL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,958,742, which is approximately 19.222% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,870,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.92 million in AOSL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.29 million in AOSL stock with ownership of nearly 0.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [NASDAQ:AOSL] by around 2,437,966 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,088,845 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,859,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,386,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOSL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 625,252 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 490,042 shares during the same period.