Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Stock trading around $27.10 per share: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] loss -7.32% on the last trading session, reaching $27.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Uber and Albertsons Companies Partnership expands to more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Increases availability across grocery and convenience categories.

Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced the expansion of their partnership to include more than 2,000 of the grocer’s banner stores nationwide, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more through Uber Eats. This expansion brings nearly 800 new locations to Uber Eats including to consumers in Connecticut, Indiana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, and Rhode Island for the very first time.

Albertsons Companies Inc. represents 482.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.76 billion with the latest information. ACI stock price has been found in the range of $26.97 to $28.1066.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 3982138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 30 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.21. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.85 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.88, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.11 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $8,636 million, or 57.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $216.58 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 246.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 29,272,810 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 21,871,154 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 244,207,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,351,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,442,337 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,396,717 shares during the same period.