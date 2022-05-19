Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] Is Currently -12.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ: ASO] traded at a low on 05/18/22, posting a -12.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.26. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens New Store in Conyers, GA.

This is the Company’s 11th metro Atlanta location and 260th in the U.S.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (“Academy”) (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its Conyers, GA store. The store, located at 1448 Old Salem Rd., is 58,000 square feet and provides approximately 60 new jobs to the community. Academy now has 11 locations across metro Atlanta and 19 throughout Georgia. Academy will kick off the grand opening festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 29 and fun celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9175983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at 6.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.20%.

The market cap for ASO stock reached $2.68 billion, with 83.04 million shares outstanding and 77.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, ASO reached a trading volume of 9175983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASO shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $47 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ASO stock performed recently?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, ASO shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.28 for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.60, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +33.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [ASO]

There are presently around $3,302 million, or 99.06% of ASO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,562,648, which is approximately 123.989% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,374,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.25 million in ASO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $350.39 million in ASO stock with ownership of nearly 11.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. [NASDAQ:ASO] by around 24,434,349 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 19,627,535 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 45,116,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,178,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,611,104 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,735,314 shares during the same period.