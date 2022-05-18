ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $46.02

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a low on 05/17/22, posting a -1.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $65.04. The company report on May 16, 2022 that ZIM to Present at the BofA Securities 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) today announced that Xavier Destriau, ZIM’s EVP & CFO will present at the BofA Securities 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of ZIM’s website at www.zim.com. A replay will also be available on ZIM’s website following the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5534290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.65%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $7.26 billion, with 119.74 million shares outstanding and 78.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.28M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 5534290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $89.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.23, while it was recorded at 62.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.99 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $3,113 million, or 37.00% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,772,902, which is approximately 0.212% of the company’s market cap and around 33.84% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,062,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.7 million in ZIM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $227.07 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 123.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 15,676,794 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 14,912,713 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,480,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,070,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,027,650 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,813,019 shares during the same period.