Yext Inc. [YEXT] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $6

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.97%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Yext Significantly Improves Functionality and Ease of Use with New Platform Features.

An improved UI, new Google sync settings, and drag-and-drop search customization will help businesses work more efficiently in the Yext platform.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced the general availability of its Spring ’22 Release, which introduces new navigation and other features designed to improve platform performance.

Over the last 12 months, YEXT stock dropped by -59.41%. The one-year Yext Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.57. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $639.71 million, with 130.36 million shares outstanding and 117.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, YEXT stock reached a trading volume of 6488075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $6.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 76.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 5.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.03 and a Gross Margin at +74.83. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $441 million, or 73.20% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,086,232, which is approximately 17.082% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,289,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.13 million in YEXT stocks shares; and LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35.29 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 28,278,317 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 30,669,586 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,212,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,160,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,149,092 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 7,083,756 shares during the same period.