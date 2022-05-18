why ING Groep N.V. [ING] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.90

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] price surged by 3.92 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Progress on share buyback programme.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €380 million share buyback programme announced on 6 May 2022, the company has repurchased 1,900,326 shares during the week of 12 May 2022 up to and including 13 May 2022.

A sum of 5358416 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.62M shares. ING Groep N.V. shares reached a high of $10.125 and dropped to a low of $9.985 until finishing in the latest session at $10.08.

The one-year ING stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.6. The average equity rating for ING stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $15.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.94.

ING Stock Performance Analysis:

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ING Groep N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

ING Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,430 million, or 3.80% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 51,706,217, which is approximately 6.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,190,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.75 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $64.86 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly -28.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 21,287,323 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 13,611,041 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 112,473,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,372,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,053,072 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,950,736 shares during the same period.