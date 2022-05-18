why eBay Inc. [EBAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.56

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -3.34% on the last trading session, reaching $45.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2022 that eBay and FedEx Extend Alliance in Canada with Shipping Labels Platform Integration.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

New offering gives Canadian e-commerce sellers seamless and cost-effective shipping solutions.

– eBay, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, and FedEx, the world’s largest express transportation company, today announced that Canadian sellers will be able to access FedEx shipping services directly through eBay Labels, a proprietary label printing solution. The integration of FedEx technology gives eBay sellers a seamless, on-platform experience to access FedEx domestic and international shipping tools and services – all at preferential rates.

eBay Inc. represents 587.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.98 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $44.905 to $46.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 6921253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $59.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -16.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.63 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.66, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 64.61 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $23,446 million, or 97.40% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 41,752,609 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 62,732,178 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 398,100,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,585,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,274,434 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 15,079,410 shares during the same period.