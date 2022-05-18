why Arrival [ARVL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.24

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.00 at the close of the session, up 8.70%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Arrival Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Achieved key milestone of Bus CertificationVan Certification expected in Q2; over 70% of tests already passedVan SOP expected in Q3 with 400-600 Vans to be produced this year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Arrival stock is now -73.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.93, which means current price is +45.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 5352533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.95. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.32 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9300, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0400 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $186 million, or 15.90% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 38,136,614, which is approximately 26.124% of the company’s market cap and around 73.43% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,356,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.86 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.84 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 22.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 19,676,644 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,642,305 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 77,820,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,139,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,271,161 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,909,498 shares during the same period.