Wall Street Analyst Reiterated ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $1.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.6299 during the day while it closed the day at $44.10. The company report on May 17, 2022 that ZoomInfo Further Strengthens Its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy with ISO 27701 Certification.

Meets Requirements for Establishing, Implementing, Maintaining, and Improving its Privacy Information Management System.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has earned the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27701 privacy certification, further strengthening its commitment to data security and privacy.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 4.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has declined by -24.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.59% and lost -31.31% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $16.29 billion, with 400.22 million shares outstanding and 267.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5921848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $73.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $82 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.56, while it was recorded at 42.25 for the last single week of trading, and 59.54 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 32.11%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,605 million, or 85.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately -17.992% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 42,245,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.2 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 31,867,342 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 33,075,517 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 278,061,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,004,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,517,411 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,967,689 shares during the same period.