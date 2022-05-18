Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 7.01% or 0.11 points to close at $1.68 with a heavy trading volume of 6210451 shares. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Bionano Genomics to Present at the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced its virtual participation in the 2022 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview available for on-demand listening starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can register for the conference and view the presentation here: www.hcwevents.com/globalconference.

About Bionano Genomics Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit bionanogenomics.com, lineagen.com or biodiscovery.com.

It opened the trading session at $1.66, the shares rose to $1.78 and dropped to $1.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -66.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 6210451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.15. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9865, while it was recorded at 1.5010 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6084 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $113 million, or 26.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,595,630, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,876,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.93 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.13 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,363,952 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,527,446 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,000,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,892,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,697,905 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,655,737 shares during the same period.