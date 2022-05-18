Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.85%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Citi Regional Tech Virtual Conference 2022 on May 18 – 20, 2022.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend Citi Regional Tech Virtual Conference 2022 held during May 18 – 20, 2022.

The Company management will host virtual one-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Citi representative or the conference coordinator at: corporateaccess@citi.com.

Over the last 12 months, HIMX stock dropped by -9.12%. The one-year Himax Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.56.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.53 billion, with 174.69 million shares outstanding and 148.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, HIMX stock reached a trading volume of 4456484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.85. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Himax Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $347 million, or 29.10% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,739,072, which is approximately -13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,014,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.1 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $35.41 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 4.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 6,015,474 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 16,365,092 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,227,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,607,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,684,215 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,512,884 shares during the same period.