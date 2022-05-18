Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $13

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Vertex Energy Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 10041458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.40M shares. Vertex Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $15.15 and dropped to a low of $13.28 until finishing in the latest session at $14.11.

The one-year VTNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.73. The average equity rating for VTNR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

VTNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.00. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 67.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 609.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.51 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.20, while it was recorded at 12.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

VTNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $324 million, or 33.90% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,402,902, which is approximately -4.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,126,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.43 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.61 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly -2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 7,847,622 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,536,239 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,007,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,391,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,362,106 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,495,794 shares during the same period.