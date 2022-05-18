Truist slashes price target on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] – find out why.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.95%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Ballard Power & Linamar Corporation achieve concept demonstration milestone.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) and Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announce the unveiling of its concept hydrogen fuel cell powered class 2 truck chassis. The technology demonstration platform is showcased this week at the ACT Expo (https://www.actexpo.com/) displayed in a RAM 2500 truck chassis. Testing on the new platform is underway and will continue in 2022 and 2023.

Linamar and Ballard announced a strategic partnership in May 2021 to co-develop fuel cell powertrains for class 1 and 2 vehicles. This demonstration platform is a result of the partnership’s progress.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -53.77%. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.90 billion, with 297.82 million shares outstanding and 241.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 6261367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Truist have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLDP stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BLDP shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -29.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.88 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +10.42. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $539 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,147,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.69 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.88 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -41.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,342,647 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 17,421,655 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 54,969,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,733,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,209,902 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,251,459 shares during the same period.