The Southern Company [SO] moved down -0.13: Why It’s Important

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.30%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Alabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock.

Alabama Power Company today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for the following series of preferred stock:.

4.20% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392207.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 15.57%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.16. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.25 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 4408619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $72, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SO stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 75 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.81, while it was recorded at 74.02 for the last single week of trading, and 67.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.40%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,031 million, or 61.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,645,885, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,533,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.16 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.66 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 19.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

809 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 49,766,147 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 38,717,101 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 571,870,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,353,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,975,805 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,333,440 shares during the same period.