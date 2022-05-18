The Home Depot Inc. [HD] is -27.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] jumped around 4.96 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $300.95 at the close of the session, up 1.68%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that The Home Depot Announces First Quarter Results; Raises Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

– The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 3.8 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 2.2 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.7 percent.

Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $4.2 billion, or $4.09 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.1 billion, or $3.86 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2021, representing a 6.0 percent increase in diluted earnings per share.

The Home Depot Inc. stock is now -27.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HD Stock saw the intraday high of $310.94 and lowest of $290.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 420.61, which means current price is +7.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 12405824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $372.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $470 to $430. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $448 to $405, while Truist kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 425 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 11.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 43.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has HD stock performed recently?

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 308.91, while it was recorded at 293.12 for the last single week of trading, and 347.19 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $213,529 million, or 72.40% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,307,687, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,085,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.34 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.5 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,582 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 28,853,656 shares. Additionally, 1,537 investors decreased positions by around 43,495,889 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 649,056,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,405,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,505,739 shares, while 197 institutional investors sold positions of 2,310,303 shares during the same period.