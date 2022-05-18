The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] – find out why.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] slipped around -1.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $85.69 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference and William Blair’s Growth Conference 2022.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced today that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 8:20 a.m. PT and at William Blair’s Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of both events will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock is now -28.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYV Stock saw the intraday high of $90.14 and lowest of $84.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.75, which means current price is +4.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 4613217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $129.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, LYV shares dropped by -21.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.84, while it was recorded at 87.03 for the last single week of trading, and 104.37 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.69 and a Gross Margin at +23.87. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $13,999 million, or 74.20% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,499,116, which is approximately 2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in LYV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.11 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

335 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 15,215,666 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 18,578,445 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 127,168,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,963,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,140,564 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,886 shares during the same period.