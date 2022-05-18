Target Corporation [TGT] stock Upgrade by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $300

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $215.28 on 05/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $209.13, while the highest price level was $215.58. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Target Announces Ongoing Partnership with Actress, Author and Social Media Phenomenon Tabitha Brown.

Known for spreading joy with her inspirational content, Tabitha Brown will team up with Target to introduce four lifestyle collections, starting in June 2022.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an ongoing partnership with actress, author and social media phenomenon Tabitha Brown, encompassing four limited-time-only collections that will launch over the next year. Celebrated for her daily doses of encouragement, Tabitha Brown is teaming up with Target to deliver positive wellbeing and joy for guests through Brown’s vibrant and inspirational style. The collections span categories across apparel, swim and accessories items, home and office, food and kitchenware, entertaining and more. Starting Saturday, June 11, Target guests can shop the first collection of more than 75 apparel, swim and accessories items – with most items under $30 – on Target.com and in most Target stores, while supplies last.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.98 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 6584140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $277.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $290 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $261, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 278 to 294.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 7.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.79, while it was recorded at 217.00 for the last single week of trading, and 233.82 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.02%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,123 million, or 83.50% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,075 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 17,599,584 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 31,810,025 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 316,032,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,441,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,940,086 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 8,513,760 shares during the same period.