Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Revenue clocked in at $3.41 billion, down -30.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] price surged by 11.78 percent to reach at $12.97. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2022.

GAAP net revenue increased 4% to $3.50 billion.

A sum of 8097844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares reached a high of $124.592 and dropped to a low of $117.64 until finishing in the latest session at $123.08.

The one-year TTWO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.12. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $198.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 180 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.10.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.81. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.20, while it was recorded at 110.92 for the last single week of trading, and 158.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TTWO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.54%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,270 million, or 93.60% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,458,920, which is approximately 0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 11,414,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly -1.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 23,010,125 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 13,117,451 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 75,305,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,433,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,582,382 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,372,433 shares during the same period.