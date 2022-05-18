Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain 1.62% so far this year. What now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on May 4, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS TO ACQUIRE THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND REPOSITION AS ANDAZ MIAMI BEACH.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation to acquire the 339-room The Confidante Miami Beach (the “Hotel”), located on 1.5 acres of fee-simple, oceanfront land in Miami Beach for a purchase price of $232 million, or $684,000 per key. Following the acquisition, the Company expects to pursue a full transformation of the property and a rebranding of the Hotel to Andaz Miami Beach.

The purchase price represents a 17.3x multiple on 2022 forecasted hotel EBITDA and a 5.0% capitalization rate on 2022 forecasted hotel net operating income. In addition to the purchase price, Sunstone expects to invest approximately $60 million to reposition the Hotel into a premiere beachfront resort under Hyatt’s luxury, lifestyle Andaz brand. Upon completion of the renovation, the Company expects the Hotel to generate an 8% to 9% stabilized net operating income yield on the total investment in the Hotel, including the planned repositioning. The acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and from borrowing on the Company’s currently undrawn revolving credit facility.

A sum of 4795508 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares reached a high of $11.94 and dropped to a low of $11.66 until finishing in the latest session at $11.92.

The one-year SHO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.03. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHO shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,582 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,190,534, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,441,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.31 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $114.86 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 6.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 47,388,045 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 43,940,645 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 132,009,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,338,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,900,840 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,556,136 shares during the same period.