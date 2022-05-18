Stephens lifts Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE: QTWO] jumped around 9.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.36 at the close of the session, up 22.00%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Helix and Microsoft to Speak on Financial Inclusion at the Finovate Spring Conference in San Francisco.

Fireside Chat to Feature Helix SVP Paul Walker and Microsoft’s Fintech Unicorns Managing Director Roman Chwyl.

Helix by Q2 (NYSE:QTWO), a cloud-native core purpose built for embedded finance, has announced today that Paul Walker, senior vice president of Revenue & Partnerships for Helix, and Roman Chwyl, Managing Director of Fintech Unicorns at Microsoft, will speak on May 20, 2022, at Finovate Spring on how fintechs are driving financial inclusion.

Q2 Holdings Inc. stock is now -35.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTWO Stock saw the intraday high of $51.48 and lowest of $39.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.89, which means current price is +32.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 452.66K shares, QTWO reached a trading volume of 5367784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTWO shares is $74.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Q2 Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Q2 Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on QTWO stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QTWO shares from 121 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Q2 Holdings Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 189.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has QTWO stock performed recently?

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.45. With this latest performance, QTWO shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.22, while it was recorded at 43.67 for the last single week of trading, and 72.09 for the last 200 days.

Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Q2 Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Q2 Holdings Inc. go to 34.40%.

Insider trade positions for Q2 Holdings Inc. [QTWO]

There are presently around $2,512 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,181,771, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,776,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.08 million in QTWO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $160.49 million in QTWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Q2 Holdings Inc. [NYSE:QTWO] by around 2,711,399 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 4,409,185 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 52,551,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,672,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTWO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 238,470 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 281,120 shares during the same period.