Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $2.92 billion, down -57.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $97.66 price per share at the time. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Roku Elevates the Streaming Experience with Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro Bundle.

Roku’s Most Powerful Streaming Player Now Includes Hands-Free, Rechargeable Voice Remote at Just $99.99.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced that the Roku Ultra will include Roku’s top-of-the-line remote, the Roku Voice Remote Pro beginning mid-May. The Roku Ultra remains the ultimate streaming player with a lightning-fast interface, Wi-Fi®, Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10+ compatibility and channels that launch in a snap, all under $100. With the addition of the Roku Voice Remote Pro, the Roku Ultra bundle now features hands-free voice controls, a rechargeable remote, lost remote finder feature (simply say, “Hey Roku, find my remote”), and more.

Roku Inc. represents 135.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.88 billion with the latest information. ROKU stock price has been found in the range of $91.2601 to $98.0199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 4967441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $171.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $95, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 9.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 64.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.44. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.67, while it was recorded at 91.00 for the last single week of trading, and 221.55 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,652 million, or 75.50% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $977.34 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $771.37 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 37.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 16,337,112 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 16,872,804 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 59,561,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,771,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,696 shares, while 217 institutional investors sold positions of 4,069,017 shares during the same period.