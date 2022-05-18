Redburn lifts Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$1.02. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Expedia Group’s Annual Inclusion & Diversity Report Reveals Steady Strides in Its Inclusive Journey.

Report details progress during 2021 and sets benchmarks for 2022 as Expedia Group continues its effort to advance an open, equitable workplace and travel experience for employees and travelers.

A sum of 7631474 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Expedia Group Inc. shares reached a high of $128.17 and dropped to a low of $121.50 until finishing in the latest session at $122.83.

The one-year EXPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.55. The average equity rating for EXPE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $210.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $210, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 171 to 183.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 8.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -33.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.91 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.33, while it was recorded at 128.00 for the last single week of trading, and 170.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expedia Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXPE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,374 million, or 97.80% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,147,624, which is approximately 4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,844,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.06 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 24,600,936 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 21,401,712 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 102,353,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,356,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,548,424 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,853,741 shares during the same period.