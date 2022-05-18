Piper Sandler slashes price target on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] – find out why.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, down -8.20%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (the “Company”, “USWS,” “U.S. Well Services” or “we”) (NASDAQ: USWS) today reported first quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is now -51.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USWS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6388 and lowest of $0.5012 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.60, which means current price is +11.73% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, USWS reached a trading volume of 6453648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $3.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

How has USWS stock performed recently?

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.65. With this latest performance, USWS shares dropped by -47.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.86 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0159, while it was recorded at 0.6496 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7449 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.54 and a Gross Margin at -2.53. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.80.

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]

There are presently around $23 million, or 51.80% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 19,796,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,757,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 million in USWS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.84 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 4790.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 6,408,506 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,820,237 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 30,085,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,314,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,588,800 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 219,147 shares during the same period.